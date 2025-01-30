Defender Capital LLC. Purchases New Position in POET Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:POET)

Defender Capital LLC. purchased a new stake in POET Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:POET – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in POET. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of POET Technologies by 234.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 271,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 190,000 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in POET Technologies by 92.8% during the third quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 118,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 57,125 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of POET Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of POET Technologies in the third quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in POET Technologies during the third quarter worth about $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.99% of the company’s stock.
POET Technologies Price Performance
POET Technologies stock opened at $4.57 on Thursday. POET Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $7.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.07.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Report on POET Technologies
POET Technologies Company Profile
POET Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells discrete and integrated opto-electronic solutions in Canada, the United States, Singapore, and China. It offers integration solutions based on the POET Optical Interposer, a novel platform that allows the seamless integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module using advanced wafer-level semiconductor manufacturing techniques.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than POET Technologies
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Coinbase Gains Momentum on App Store—What It Means for the Stock
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- How to Short Sell Stocks Like a Pro: Strategies and Tips
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- 3 Steel Stocks Soaring After Tariff Announcements
Receive News & Ratings for POET Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POET Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.