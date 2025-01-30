Desjardins Reduces Earnings Estimates for InterRent REIT

InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP – Free Report) – Research analysts at Desjardins decreased their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of InterRent REIT in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 28th. Desjardins analyst K. Stanley now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.66.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of InterRent REIT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. TD Securities upgraded shares of InterRent REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

InterRent REIT Price Performance

InterRent REIT has a 12 month low of C$7.31 and a 12 month high of C$10.19.

InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported C($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C($0.66). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share.

InterRent REIT Company Profile

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust focused on acquisition, holding, leasing or managing of multi-unit residential properties and real estate ventures. Its portfolio consists of approximately 70 Properties containing over 8,050 suites. Approximately 2,980 suites are located in mid-sized population markets, with the remaining 5,075 suites located in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), Montreal and the National Capital Region (NCR).

