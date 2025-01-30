Destra Multi-Alternative Fund (NYSE:DMA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Destra Multi-Alternative Fund (NYSE:DMA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,200 shares, a growth of 441.0% from the December 31st total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Destra Multi-Alternative Fund Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Destra Multi-Alternative Fund stock opened at $8.74 on Thursday. Destra Multi-Alternative Fund has a 1 year low of $6.93 and a 1 year high of $9.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.70 and its 200 day moving average is $8.58.

Destra Multi-Alternative Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.3239 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Destra Multi-Alternative Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Absolute Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Destra Multi-Alternative Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,039,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Destra Multi-Alternative Fund by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 48,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in shares of Destra Multi-Alternative Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $185,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Destra Multi-Alternative Fund by 3.4% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 49,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Destra Multi-Alternative Fund by 5.8% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 178,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after buying an additional 9,762 shares in the last quarter.

Multi-Strategy Growth & Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Pinhook Capital, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For its equity portion, the fund primarily invests directly, in other funds, and through derivatives such as options to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

