Destra Multi-Alternative Fund (NYSE:DMA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Destra Multi-Alternative Fund (NYSE:DMA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,200 shares, a growth of 441.0% from the December 31st total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.
Shares of Destra Multi-Alternative Fund stock opened at $8.74 on Thursday. Destra Multi-Alternative Fund has a 1 year low of $6.93 and a 1 year high of $9.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.70 and its 200 day moving average is $8.58.
The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.3239 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th.
Multi-Strategy Growth & Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Pinhook Capital, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For its equity portion, the fund primarily invests directly, in other funds, and through derivatives such as options to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.
