Diageo plc (LON:DGE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Diageo plc (LON:DGE – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,876.67 ($35.82).
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($31.13) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Diageo to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 2,300 ($28.64) to GBX 2,920 ($36.35) in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Diageo to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($34.86) target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Diageo
Diageo Stock Performance
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Javier Ferrán purchased 339 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,446 ($30.45) per share, with a total value of £8,291.94 ($10,323.63). Insiders have purchased a total of 696 shares of company stock valued at $1,669,084 in the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Diageo
Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Diageo
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- How to Short Sell Stocks Like a Pro: Strategies and Tips
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- 3 Steel Stocks Soaring After Tariff Announcements
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Top Analysts’ Picks for 2025: 3 of Morgan Stanley’s Favorites
Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.