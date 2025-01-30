Diageo plc (LON:DGE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Diageo plc (LON:DGE – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,876.67 ($35.82).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($31.13) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Diageo to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 2,300 ($28.64) to GBX 2,920 ($36.35) in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Diageo to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($34.86) target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th.

Shares of LON DGE opened at GBX 2,422.50 ($30.16) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,451.22. Diageo has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,165.60 ($26.96) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,056 ($38.05). The company has a market capitalization of £53.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,835.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.36.

In other news, insider Javier Ferrán purchased 339 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,446 ($30.45) per share, with a total value of £8,291.94 ($10,323.63). Insiders have purchased a total of 696 shares of company stock valued at $1,669,084 in the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

