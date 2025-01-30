Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT) Shares Up 8.4% – Here’s What Happened

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT – Get Free Report) shot up 8.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $46.68 and last traded at $46.96. 849,956 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 1,498,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.32.

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $686.51 million, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.02.

Get Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares alerts:

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IMC Chicago LLC grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 182.7% during the fourth quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 121,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,256,000 after purchasing an additional 78,230 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $364,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $505,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 4,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 11,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 3,409 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NUGT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE Arca Gold Miners (NTR) index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of global gold and silver mining firms. NUGT was launched on Dec 8, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.