Diversicare Healthcare Services (OTCMKTS:DVCR) Trading Up 1% – Here’s What Happened

Diversicare Healthcare Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DVCR – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.09 and last traded at $10.09. Approximately 49,400 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 161% from the average daily volume of 18,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.99.
Diversicare Healthcare Services Stock Up 1.0 %
The firm has a market cap of $70.12 million, a PE ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.09.
About Diversicare Healthcare Services
Diversicare Healthcare Services, Inc provides post-acute care services. The firm offers services to patients and residents including skilled nursing, ancillary health care services and assisted living. It also provides long-term care centres and rehabilitative, nutritional, respiratory and other specialized ancillary services.
