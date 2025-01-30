Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. Cuts Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,773 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for approximately 0.5% of Dixon Fnancial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Dixon Fnancial Services Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Chevron by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,962,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965 shares during the period. Leo Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 19.6% in the third quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 8,246 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,108,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,581,137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203,899 shares during the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 121,167 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,844,000 after acquiring an additional 3,933 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Chevron by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 159,105,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,431,429,000 after acquiring an additional 874,962 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Chevron from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Chevron from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Chevron from $171.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.27.

Chevron Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:CVX opened at $155.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $135.37 and a one year high of $167.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $50.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.86 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 8.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.05 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 10.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 164,600 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.13, for a total value of $26,357,398.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,356.40. The trade was a 97.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

