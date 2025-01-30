DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.56.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DLO. Barclays increased their price target on DLocal from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of DLocal from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DLO. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of DLocal by 180.8% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 271,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after buying an additional 175,116 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in DLocal in the third quarter worth approximately $488,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in DLocal in the second quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Centiva Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of DLocal by 317.8% during the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 94,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 71,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of DLocal by 132.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 493,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,946,000 after purchasing an additional 280,607 shares during the period. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DLocal stock opened at $13.09 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.60 and a 200-day moving average of $9.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. DLocal has a 1 year low of $6.57 and a 1 year high of $18.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.87.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The company had revenue of $185.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.47 million. DLocal had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 32.59%. DLocal’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that DLocal will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

DLocal Limited operates a payment processing platform worldwide. The company offers pay-in solution which the business and get paid for their products and services through various payment methods, including international and local cards, online bank transfers and direct debit, cash, and alternative payment methods.

