DMC Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

DMC Group LLC grew its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,118 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the quarter. RTX comprises 1.1% of DMC Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. DMC Group LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in RTX by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,263,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,290,622,000 after purchasing an additional 508,344 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in RTX by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,471,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,004,000 after acquiring an additional 852,183 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in RTX by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,102,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,421,000 after purchasing an additional 490,109 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,886,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,222,000 after purchasing an additional 140,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its position in shares of RTX by 1.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 2,937,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,927,000 after purchasing an additional 38,930 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RTX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on RTX from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen raised shares of RTX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Citigroup raised shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $153.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of RTX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RTX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.73.

RTX opened at $125.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $166.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.81. RTX Co. has a 52 week low of $88.90 and a 52 week high of $132.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.93.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.19. RTX had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 5.97%. On average, equities analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

