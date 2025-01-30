DMC Group LLC Buys 48 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

DMC Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. DMC Group LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VRSK. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 101.5% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on VRSK shares. Barclays downgraded Verisk Analytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $263.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $279.00 price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $285.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $293.11.

In other Verisk Analytics news, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.49, for a total value of $57,298.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,471,535.92. This trade represents a 1.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lee Shavel sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.49, for a total transaction of $286,490.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,517,157.87. The trade was a 1.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,490 shares of company stock valued at $1,541,570 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

VRSK opened at $282.59 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $281.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $275.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.36, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.88. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $217.34 and a 52-week high of $296.58.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $725.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.19 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 32.65% and a return on equity of 274.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.34%.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

