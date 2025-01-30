DMC Group LLC Makes New $250,000 Investment in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF)

DMC Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $259,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 109,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,964,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 179.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,460,000 after buying an additional 35,882 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 33,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after buying an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 36,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after buying an additional 13,761 shares during the period.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF Price Performance

Shares of PTF stock opened at $71.18 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.03. Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $49.97 and a 1-year high of $80.92. The firm has a market cap of $556.63 million, a P/E ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.23.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Technology Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Technology Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of the United States technology companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing technology-related products and services, including computer hardware and software, Internet, electronics and semiconductors, and communication technologies.

