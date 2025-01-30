DMC Group LLC Sells 1,061 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

DMC Group LLC reduced its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,061 shares during the period. DMC Group LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,526,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,939,000 after purchasing an additional 36,223 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.7% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 3,074,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,125,000 after buying an additional 80,070 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 10,608.4% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,813,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,942,000 after buying an additional 1,796,635 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,362,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,266,000 after acquiring an additional 47,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter worth $98,765,000. Institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $156.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.25.

Shares of NVO opened at $84.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $377.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.45. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $78.17 and a twelve month high of $148.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

