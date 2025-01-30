DMC Group LLC Sells 500 Shares of CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA)

DMC Group LLC reduced its stake in CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. DMC Group LLC’s holdings in CAVA Group were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in CAVA Group by 68.3% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CAVA Group in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in CAVA Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in CAVA Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in CAVA Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CAVA opened at $135.27 on Thursday. CAVA Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.56 and a 12-month high of $172.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 294.06 and a beta of 3.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $125.38 and a 200 day moving average of $119.44.

CAVA Group ( NYSE:CAVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $243.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.05 million. CAVA Group had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 5.88%. CAVA Group’s revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Theodoros Xenohristos sold 851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.18, for a total transaction of $101,422.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 358,995 shares in the company, valued at $42,785,024.10. This trade represents a 0.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Kochevar sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,980. This represents a 91.99 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 681,784 shares of company stock valued at $100,756,372 over the last quarter. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of CAVA Group from $122.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on CAVA Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on CAVA Group from $118.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CAVA Group from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on CAVA Group from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.13.

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

