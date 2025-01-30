Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Short Interest Update

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,810,000 shares, an increase of 36.1% from the December 31st total of 1,330,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 794,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

DOV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised Dover from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $227.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price target (up previously from $210.00) on shares of Dover in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Dover from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Dover in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.55.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Dover by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,085,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $591,676,000 after acquiring an additional 149,378 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Dover by 313.7% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 191,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,647,000 after purchasing an additional 144,930 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Dover by 26.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 360,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,082,000 after purchasing an additional 75,670 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dover in the third quarter valued at $14,459,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Dover by 167.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 101,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,479,000 after purchasing an additional 63,638 shares in the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DOV stock opened at $197.27 on Thursday. Dover has a 1-year low of $148.45 and a 1-year high of $208.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.11. The firm has a market cap of $27.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20. Dover had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 23.61%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dover will post 8.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.43%.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

