Drystone LLC Buys New Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Drystone LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 31,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,977,000. Texas Instruments accounts for about 6.0% of Drystone LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.5% in the third quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 4.7% during the third quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 1,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.1% in the third quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, ABLE Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.9% in the third quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 10,539 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.33, for a total value of $2,142,894.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,912,295.59. This trade represents a 42.39 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TXN shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $268.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $199.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.20.

View Our Latest Report on Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Price Performance

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $180.27 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $164.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $155.46 and a 52 week high of $220.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $192.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.19.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 31.60% and a return on equity of 29.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 101.12%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.