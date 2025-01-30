Dundee Co. (OTCMKTS:DDEJF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Dundee Co. (OTCMKTS:DDEJF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, a growth of 198.2% from the December 31st total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Dundee Stock Up 4.1 %
OTCMKTS:DDEJF traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $1.28. The stock had a trading volume of 130,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,199. The company has a market cap of $114.42 million, a PE ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.51. Dundee has a 52 week low of $0.52 and a 52 week high of $1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.10 and its 200 day moving average is $1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 36.87, a current ratio of 36.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Dundee Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Dundee
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- How Growth Investors Find High-Growth Stocks and Maximize Returns
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Meta’s AI & Smart Glasses Could Drive 20%+ Upside in 2025
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- NVIDIA’s Slide Continues: Can Retail Investors Stop the Fall?
Receive News & Ratings for Dundee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dundee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.