Dundee Co. (OTCMKTS:DDEJF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Dundee Co. (OTCMKTS:DDEJF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, a growth of 198.2% from the December 31st total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Dundee Stock Up 4.1 %

OTCMKTS:DDEJF traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $1.28. The stock had a trading volume of 130,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,199. The company has a market cap of $114.42 million, a PE ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.51. Dundee has a 52 week low of $0.52 and a 52 week high of $1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.10 and its 200 day moving average is $1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 36.87, a current ratio of 36.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Dundee Company Profile

Dundee Corporation is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its operating subsidiaries, the firm is engaged in diverse business activities in the areas of investment advisory, corporate finance, energy, resources, agriculture, real estate and infrastructure. The Corporation also holds, directly and indirectly, a portfolio of investments mostly in these key areas, as well as other select investments in both publicly listed and private enterprises.

