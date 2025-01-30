Eagle Materials Reports Strong Quarterly Results with Revenue of $558 Million

On January 29, 2025, Eagle Materials Inc., a leading U.S. manufacturer of heavy construction products and light building materials, released its financial results for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The company disclosed that it generated revenue totaling $558.0 million for the period. Notable highlights from the quarter include net earnings of $119.6 million, translating to net earnings per share of $3.56. The company also reported adjusted net earnings per share (Adjusted EPS) of $3.59.

Get alerts:

In its financial report, Eagle Materials mentioned achieving an adjusted EBITDA of $208.8 million. The company highlighted that adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure calculated by excluding non-routine items and certain non-cash expenses. During the quarter, Eagle Materials repurchased approximately 195,000 shares of its common stock for $55 million.

Michael Haack, President and CEO of Eagle Materials, noted that despite adverse weather conditions affecting some of their markets, the company’s portfolio of businesses performed well. He spoke about the impact of excessive rainfall in certain regions on sales volume but highlighted that they saw growth in other sectors such as Gypsum Wallboard and Recycled Paperboard. The company achieved a gross profit margin of 31.9% and continued to advance its long-term growth strategies.

Mr. Haack expressed optimism about the company’s future despite uncertainties in the economic landscape. He emphasized the favorable conditions in the housing market and the anticipated support from infrastructure investments. Eagle Materials also announced the acquisition of Bullskin Stone and Lime, LLC during the quarter.

In terms of segment financial results, revenue in the Heavy Materials sector, which includes Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, experienced a slight decline. Despite lower sales volume, there were offsets from higher sales prices. The Light Materials sector, encompassing Gypsum Wallboard and Recycled Paperboard, saw revenue growth driven by increased sales volume and prices.

The company reported an increase in Corporate General and Administrative Expenses primarily due to technology upgrades and transaction-related costs. Eagle Materials maintains a healthy balance sheet and cash-flow generation, supporting its capital allocation priorities and long-term value creation strategies.

In conclusion, Eagle Materials remains confident in its ability to navigate economic cycles and deliver value to shareholders over the long term. The company’s focus on operational efficiency and strategic investments positions it well for continued success.

This news release is based on the information provided in the 8-K SEC filing submitted by Eagle Materials on January 29, 2025, and reflects the company’s commitment to transparency and financial reporting standards.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Eagle Materials’s 8K filing here.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

Further Reading