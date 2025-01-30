Eden Research (LON:EDEN) Shares Up 13.3% Following Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Eden Research plc (LON:EDEN – Get Free Report) traded up 13.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as GBX 4.12 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4.08 ($0.05). Approximately 11,401,455 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 633% from the average daily volume of 1,555,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.60 ($0.04).

Specifically, insider Alexander John Abrey bought 540,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of £21,621.60 ($26,919.32).

The stock has a market cap of £21.01 million, a P/E ratio of -200.00 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 4.01.

Eden Research Company Profile

Eden Research is the only UK-listed company focused on biopesticides for sustainable agriculture. It develops and supplies innovative biopesticide products and natural microencapsulation technologies to the global crop protection, animal health and consumer products industries.

Eden’s products are formulated with terpene active ingredients, based on natural plant defence metabolites.

