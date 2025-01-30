Edgewater Wireless Systems (CVE:YFI) Trading 21.4% Higher – What’s Next?

Edgewater Wireless Systems Inc. (CVE:YFI – Get Free Report) shot up 21.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.09. 320,485 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 52% from the average session volume of 211,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.
The stock has a market capitalization of C$14.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.06 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.05.
Edgewater Wireless Systems Inc develops and commercializes technologies and intellectual property for the wireless communications market in North America. The company provides IP Licensing, Wi-Fi spectrum slicing solutions, dual channel Wi-Fi; wireless access points and associated peripheral equipment and support services; and PowerZoning, a channel power control product for multi-channel single radio Wi-Fi networks.
