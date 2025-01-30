Edgewater Wireless Systems (CVE:YFI) Trading Up 21.4% – Here’s Why

Edgewater Wireless Systems Inc. (CVE:YFI – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 21.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.09. 314,485 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 50% from the average session volume of 210,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Edgewater Wireless Systems Trading Down 6.3 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.06 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$14.80 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 2.05.

Edgewater Wireless Systems Company Profile

Edgewater Wireless Systems Inc develops and commercializes technologies and intellectual property for the wireless communications market in North America. The company provides IP Licensing, Wi-Fi spectrum slicing solutions, dual channel Wi-Fi; wireless access points and associated peripheral equipment and support services; and PowerZoning, a channel power control product for multi-channel single radio Wi-Fi networks.

