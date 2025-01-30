Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Downgraded to “Neutral” Rating by BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas lowered shares of Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $125.00 price objective on the game software company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $173.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Electronic Arts from $167.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Argus boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $161.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Electronic Arts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.05.

EA opened at $117.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $30.71 billion, a PE ratio of 30.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $149.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.30. Electronic Arts has a 1 year low of $115.21 and a 1 year high of $168.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.83, for a total transaction of $150,830.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,251,897.70. The trade was a 3.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.30, for a total transaction of $244,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,814,688. The trade was a 6.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,000 shares of company stock worth $3,986,385 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EA. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,671,657 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $954,358,000 after purchasing an additional 26,505 shares during the period. Swedbank AB boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,607,817 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $235,224,000 after purchasing an additional 95,190 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,099,746 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $160,893,000 after buying an additional 373,730 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 28.1% during the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 940,942 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $134,969,000 after buying an additional 206,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 8.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 863,899 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $124,548,000 after buying an additional 66,797 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

