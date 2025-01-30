Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) Price Target Raised to C$34.00

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by stock analysts at CIBC from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.76% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. TD Securities increased their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Element Fleet Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$33.63.

Get Element Fleet Management alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Element Fleet Management

Element Fleet Management Trading Up 0.9 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of Element Fleet Management stock traded up C$0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$29.12. 78,603 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,990. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$29.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$28.19. The company has a current ratio of 8.22, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 303.14. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.91. Element Fleet Management has a twelve month low of C$21.20 and a twelve month high of C$30.49.

In other news, Senior Officer Laura Lee Dottori-Attanasio purchased 2,500 shares of Element Fleet Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$28.78 per share, with a total value of C$71,950.00. Also, Senior Officer Carlos David Madrigal Gonzalez bought 3,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$28.92 per share, with a total value of C$97,618.50. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 19,625 shares of company stock worth $562,999 and have sold 38,948 shares worth $1,154,902. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Element Fleet Management Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Element Financial separated into two independent public companies in October 2016. The former company now consists of Element Fleet Management, a global fleet management company, and ECN Capital, a commercial finance company. Element Fleet Management provides management services and financing for commercial vehicle and equipment fleets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Element Fleet Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Fleet Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.