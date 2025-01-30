Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stock Holdings Lifted by Berkshire Bank

Berkshire Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,424 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA now owns 2,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,672,000 after buying an additional 4,085 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 27,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Finally, Heirloom Wealth Management lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Heirloom Wealth Management now owns 8,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,760,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $970.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $997.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,033.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $997.22.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $803.38, for a total value of $723,042.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,402,522.40. This represents a 14.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of LLY opened at $803.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $762.31 billion, a PE ratio of 86.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $779.81 and its 200-day moving average is $846.28. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $637.00 and a 12 month high of $972.53.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $11.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.09 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 71.08% and a net margin of 20.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.98 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is presently 56.22%.

Eli Lilly and Company declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.