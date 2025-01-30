Embrace Change Acquisition Corp. Enters Definitive Merger Agreement with Tianji for Public ListingSAN DIEGO, CA – January 27, 2025 – Embrace Change Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: EMCGU), a special purpose acquisition company, and Tianji Tire Global (Caym

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Embrace Change Acquisition’s 8K filing here.
Embrace Change Acquisition Company Profile
Embrace Change Acquisition Corp. focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to pursue prospective targets that are in the technology, internet, and consumer sectors.
