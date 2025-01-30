EMC Capital Management Grows Stock Holdings in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

EMC Capital Management boosted its holdings in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Free Report) by 82.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,603 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,345 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RUSHA. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 53.4% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 3,905 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Rush Enterprises by 19.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 117,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,902,000 after acquiring an additional 18,999 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in Rush Enterprises by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 41,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 15,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. 84.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Rush Enterprises alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO William M. Rusty Rush sold 117,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total transaction of $7,517,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 174,154 shares in the company, valued at $11,142,372.92. The trade was a 40.29 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Steven L. Keller sold 43,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.68, for a total transaction of $2,793,960.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,308,683.20. The trade was a 34.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 176,000 shares of company stock worth $11,167,173. Corporate insiders own 12.53% of the company’s stock.

Rush Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of RUSHA stock opened at $61.07 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $40.99 and a one year high of $65.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.02.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Rush Enterprises from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises Profile

(Free Report)

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, Blue Bird, and Dennis Eagle.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.