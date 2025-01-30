EMC Capital Management Has $825,000 Stock Holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

EMC Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) by 425.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 4,258 shares during the period. Ryder System comprises about 0.5% of EMC Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Ryder System by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,376 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Ryder System by 713.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 23,952 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,967,000 after buying an additional 21,009 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Ryder System by 1,915.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 103,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,875,000 after buying an additional 98,777 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its position in shares of Ryder System by 33.4% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 17,797 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after buying an additional 4,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 139.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,912 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,962,000 after acquiring an additional 13,923 shares in the last quarter. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Ryder System from $148.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Ryder System from $160.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Thomas M. Havens sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.44, for a total value of $629,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,504 shares in the company, valued at $3,228,149.76. This trade represents a 16.32 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System Price Performance

Shares of R stock opened at $160.77 on Thursday. Ryder System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.62 and a 52 week high of $171.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $162.03 and its 200-day moving average is $149.78.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

