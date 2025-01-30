EMC Capital Management Sells 11,119 Shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

EMC Capital Management decreased its holdings in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) by 49.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 11,119 shares during the quarter. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 968.8% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in PBF Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in PBF Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 1,291.1% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in PBF Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at PBF Energy

In other news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.37 per share, with a total value of $2,411,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 26,197,498 shares in the company, valued at $743,223,018.26. This trade represents a 0.33 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,907,500 shares of company stock valued at $56,659,860. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PBF Energy Price Performance

PBF Energy stock opened at $30.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.80 and a beta of 1.61. PBF Energy Inc. has a one year low of $24.21 and a one year high of $62.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.09.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by ($0.09). PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.84% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc. will post -3.5 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PBF has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of PBF Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of PBF Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PBF Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

