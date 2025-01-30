EMC Capital Management Trims Position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

EMC Capital Management trimmed its position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 75.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,338 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,079 shares during the quarter. EMCOR Group makes up approximately 0.3% of EMC Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in EMCOR Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 89.3% in the second quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in EMCOR Group by 3,466.7% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 107 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in EMCOR Group during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in EMCOR Group by 494.7% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 113 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EME. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on EMCOR Group in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $445.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of EMCOR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EMCOR Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $518.75.

Shares of EME opened at $446.56 on Thursday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $226.99 and a 1 year high of $545.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $485.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $438.27. The firm has a market cap of $20.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40 and a beta of 1.12.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 34.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 5.08%.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

