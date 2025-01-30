EMC Capital Management Trims Position in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

EMC Capital Management trimmed its position in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) by 34.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,373 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,973 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TPH. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 123.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,401 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,368 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,669 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tri Pointe Homes alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on TPH. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Tri Pointe Homes from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tri Pointe Homes news, COO Thomas J. Mitchell sold 77,384 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total transaction of $3,029,583.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 708,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,724,424.85. This represents a 9.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tri Pointe Homes Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE TPH opened at $37.45 on Thursday. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.24 and a 12 month high of $47.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.70 and its 200 day moving average is $41.71.

Tri Pointe Homes announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, December 18th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.