Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) Shares Down 3.9% – Here’s Why

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Get Free Report) shares fell 3.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.78 and last traded at $10.75. 113,481 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 992,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.19.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EBS shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $600.59 million, a PE ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.88. Emergent BioSolutions had a negative net margin of 18.55% and a negative return on equity of 9.91%. The business had revenue of $293.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.44) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the 3rd quarter worth $96,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the third quarter worth about $103,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $141,000. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions in the third quarter valued at $228,000. Institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, provides preparedness and response solutions for accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats in the United States. The company offers NARCAN Nasal Spray for the emergency treatment of known or suspected opioid overdose; Vaxchora vaccine for the prevention of cholera; Vivotif vaccine for oral administration for the prevention of typhoid fever; Anthrasil for the treatment of inhalational anthrax; BioThrax, an anthrax vaccine; CYFENDUS for post-exposure prophylaxis of disease following suspected or confirmed exposure to Bacillus anthracis; and Raxibacumab injection for the treatment and prophylaxis of inhalational anthrax.

