Empire State Realty OP, L.P. (NYSE:ESBA) Short Interest Update

Empire State Realty OP, L.P. (NYSE:ESBA – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a growth of 350.0% from the December 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Empire State Realty OP

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Empire State Realty OP stock. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Empire State Realty OP, L.P. (NYSE:ESBA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

Empire State Realty OP Price Performance

Shares of Empire State Realty OP stock traded up $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $9.35. The stock had a trading volume of 2,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,453. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.41. Empire State Realty OP has a fifty-two week low of $7.85 and a fifty-two week high of $11.50.

Empire State Realty OP Dividend Announcement

About Empire State Realty OP

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%.

Empire State Realty OP, L.P. operates as a subsidiary of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc

