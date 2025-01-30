ENEOS Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JXHLY) Short Interest Up 1,600.0% in January

ENEOS Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JXHLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 1,600.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

ENEOS Trading Down 8.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS JXHLY opened at C$9.20 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.59 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.52. ENEOS has a 1-year low of C$8.12 and a 1-year high of C$12.15.

About ENEOS

ENEOS Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the energy, oil and natural gas exploration and production, and metals businesses in Japan, China, Asia, and internationally. It manufactures and sells petroleum products, including gasoline, kerosene, lubricants, etc.; imports and sells gas; and supplies electricity and hydrogen, as well as provides petrochemicals; and offers crude oil, natural gas, and copper concentrates.

