ENEOS Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JXHLY) Short Interest Up 1,600.0% in January

ENEOS Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JXHLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 1,600.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
ENEOS Trading Down 8.2 %
Shares of OTCMKTS JXHLY opened at C$9.20 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.59 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.52. ENEOS has a 1-year low of C$8.12 and a 1-year high of C$12.15.
About ENEOS
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than ENEOS
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- How to Short Sell Stocks Like a Pro: Strategies and Tips
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- 3 Steel Stocks Soaring After Tariff Announcements
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Top Analysts’ Picks for 2025: 3 of Morgan Stanley’s Favorites
Receive News & Ratings for ENEOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENEOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.