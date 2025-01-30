Energous Co. (NASDAQ:WATT) Short Interest Down 65.9% in January

Energous Co. (NASDAQ:WATT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, a decrease of 65.9% from the December 31st total of 3,780,000 shares. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,930,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Energous Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:WATT traded down $0.00 on Thursday, reaching $0.46. The stock had a trading volume of 416,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,306,159. Energous has a 12-month low of $0.28 and a 12-month high of $2.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.56 and a 200 day moving average of $0.66. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 2.36.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.24. Energous had a negative net margin of 4,368.98% and a negative return on equity of 317.56%. The firm had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Energous will post -3.01 EPS for the current year.

About Energous

Energous Corporation provides wireless charging system solutions in the United States. The company develops WattUp wireless power networks technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets; software controls; hardware designs; and antennas that enables radio frequency-based charging for Internet of Things devices.

