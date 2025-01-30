Energy Stocks To Follow Now – January 30th

Tesla, Broadcom, and Vistra are the three Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Energy stocks are shares of companies involved in the production, transportation, and distribution of energy resources such as oil, gas, and renewable energy sources. Investors often include energy stocks in their portfolios to gain exposure to the fluctuations in energy prices and demand in the market. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Energy stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $17.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $406.64. The stock had a trading volume of 63,691,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,130,000. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 trillion, a PE ratio of 111.41, a P/E/G ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 2.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $401.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $297.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla has a 1 year low of $138.80 and a 1 year high of $488.54.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $9.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $215.95. The stock had a trading volume of 25,778,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,502,045. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 176.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $211.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Broadcom has a 1 year low of $117.43 and a 1 year high of $251.88.

Vistra (VST)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

VST stock traded up $16.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $171.52. 10,754,705 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,176,435. The company has a market cap of $58.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.21. Vistra has a 52-week low of $40.78 and a 52-week high of $199.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $155.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.11.

