Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSCP) to Issue $0.31 Quarterly Dividend

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSCP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 28th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.3125 per share on Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th.
Enterprise Financial Services Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of EFSCP opened at $20.16 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.13. Enterprise Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $16.23 and a fifty-two week high of $22.22.
