Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSCP) to Issue $0.31 Quarterly Dividend

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSCP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 28th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.3125 per share on Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th.

Enterprise Financial Services Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of EFSCP opened at $20.16 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.13. Enterprise Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $16.23 and a fifty-two week high of $22.22.

Get Enterprise Financial Services alerts:

About Enterprise Financial Services

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Kansas, Missouri, Nevada, and New Mexico. It provides checking, savings, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.