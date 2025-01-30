Enterprise Group (TSE:E) Reaches New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Enterprise Group, Inc. (TSE:E – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$2.69 and last traded at C$2.63, with a volume of 554621 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$2.45.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$2.75 target price on shares of Enterprise Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.75, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.87. The firm has a market cap of C$157.92 million, a PE ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 1.18.

Enterprise Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental and construction services company in Canada. The company engages in the specialty equipment rental business. It also rents flameless heaters to the construction, and oil and gas industries. In addition, the company offers oilfield infrastructure site and rental services, including modular/combo equipment, such as fuel, generator, light stand, sewage treatment, medic security, and truck trailer combos.

