Enterprise Group (TSE:E) Reaches New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Enterprise Group, Inc. (TSE:E – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$2.69 and last traded at C$2.63, with a volume of 554621 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$2.45.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$2.75 target price on shares of Enterprise Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th.
Enterprise Group Stock Performance
About Enterprise Group
Enterprise Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental and construction services company in Canada. The company engages in the specialty equipment rental business. It also rents flameless heaters to the construction, and oil and gas industries. In addition, the company offers oilfield infrastructure site and rental services, including modular/combo equipment, such as fuel, generator, light stand, sewage treatment, medic security, and truck trailer combos.
