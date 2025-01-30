Enzi Wealth Buys 35,916 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Enzi Wealth lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 534,611 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,916 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF comprises approximately 7.8% of Enzi Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Enzi Wealth owned approximately 0.26% of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF worth $20,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 145.7% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 287.8% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of IQLT opened at $38.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.90. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $36.57 and a one year high of $41.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.22.

About iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

