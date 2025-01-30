Enzi Wealth Buys 719 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Enzi Wealth grew its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 33.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,888 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Enzi Wealth’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Dell Technologies during the second quarter worth about $470,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 112.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 84,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,687,000 after buying an additional 44,763 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,850,000 after acquiring an additional 4,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Dell Technologies by 84.3% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 24,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after acquiring an additional 11,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE DELL opened at $103.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $72.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $119.43 and a 200-day moving average of $118.51. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.49 and a 52-week high of $179.70.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $24.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.67 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 191.91% and a net margin of 4.36%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Yvonne Mcgill sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.24, for a total transaction of $1,145,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 236,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,864,657.56. This trade represents a 3.27 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 499,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.73, for a total value of $59,750,657.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 810,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,059,962.61. The trade was a 38.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 946,132 shares of company stock worth $115,660,009 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on DELL shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Melius Research upped their price target on Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $144.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.06.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DELL

About Dell Technologies

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.