Enzi Wealth Has $2.40 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Enzi Wealth reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Enzi Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Enzi Wealth’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Equita Financial Network Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Equita Financial Network Inc. now owns 8,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 50,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 277,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,284,000 after purchasing an additional 10,217 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 624,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $64.54 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $54.14 and a 52-week high of $68.33.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

See Also

