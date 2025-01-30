Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18, Zacks reports. Epiroc AB (publ) had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 22.16%.

Epiroc AB (publ) Trading Down 1.2 %

Epiroc AB (publ) stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.51. The stock had a trading volume of 236,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,683. The stock has a market cap of $23.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.69, a PEG ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Epiroc AB has a 52 week low of $16.82 and a 52 week high of $21.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays raised Epiroc AB (publ) from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

Epiroc AB (publ) Company Profile

Epiroc AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces equipment for use in surface and underground applications in North America, Europe, South America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Equipment & Service, and Tools & Attachments.

