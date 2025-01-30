EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Given Outperform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $50.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.17% from the company’s current price.

Separately, UBS Group began coverage on shares of EPR Properties in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.94.

Shares of NYSE EPR traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $46.66. 127,423 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 593,815. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.00. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 7.81, a quick ratio of 7.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. EPR Properties has a 12-month low of $39.65 and a 12-month high of $50.26.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 1,725.0% during the 3rd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 67.2% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in EPR Properties by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

