Equatorial Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EQUEY) Short Interest Update

Equatorial Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EQUEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a drop of 21.7% from the December 31st total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days.

Equatorial Energia Stock Performance

EQUEY stock remained flat at $4.88 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,042. Equatorial Energia has a 52-week low of $4.03 and a 52-week high of $7.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.65.

Get Equatorial Energia alerts:

Equatorial Energia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Equatorial Energia SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity generation, distribution, transmission, and sanitation operations in Brazil. It operates through Distribution, Transmission, Wind Generation, Services, Sanitation, and Other segments. The company generates energy from wind, solar, biomass, qualified co-generation, and hydroelectric plants.

Receive News & Ratings for Equatorial Energia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equatorial Energia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.