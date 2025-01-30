Equatorial Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EQUEY) Short Interest Update

Equatorial Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EQUEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a drop of 21.7% from the December 31st total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days.
Equatorial Energia Stock Performance
EQUEY stock remained flat at $4.88 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,042. Equatorial Energia has a 52-week low of $4.03 and a 52-week high of $7.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.65.
Equatorial Energia Company Profile
