Equita Financial Network Inc. Acquires 9,936 Shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE)

Equita Financial Network Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE – Free Report) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,032 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,936 shares during the quarter. Avantis Real Estate ETF makes up 2.4% of Equita Financial Network Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Equita Financial Network Inc. owned 1.48% of Avantis Real Estate ETF worth $6,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avantis Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth $179,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Avantis Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $238,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Avantis Real Estate ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC bought a new position in Avantis Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth $295,000.

Get Avantis Real Estate ETF alerts:

Avantis Real Estate ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

AVRE opened at $42.15 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.57. The company has a market cap of $450.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 0.85. Avantis Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $38.74 and a 12-month high of $48.36.

About Avantis Real Estate ETF

The Avantis Real Estate ETF (AVRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global REIT index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to real estate securities around the world. AVRE was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.