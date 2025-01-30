Equita Financial Network Inc. Grows Stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Equita Financial Network Inc. grew its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,382 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the quarter. Equita Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 223.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 17.6% in the third quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 51,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 7,737 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 123.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 190,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,321,000 after purchasing an additional 105,243 shares during the last quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC now owns 10,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 12.6% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 18,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:AVEM opened at $59.05 on Thursday. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $54.33 and a 12 month high of $66.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.88.

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

