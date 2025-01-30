Equita Financial Network Inc. Has $756,000 Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Equita Financial Network Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Equita Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 159.6% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after buying an additional 2,059 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 141.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,468,000 after buying an additional 11,351 shares during the period. Socha Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 2.4% in the third quarter. Socha Financial Group LLC now owns 91,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,732,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares during the period. NRI Wealth Management LC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,729,000. Finally, Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 13.1% in the third quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,169,000 after buying an additional 3,581 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $520.83 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $413.07 and a 52 week high of $539.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $518.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $493.56.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.8347 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

