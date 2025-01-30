Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Receives $52.18 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.67.

EQH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Equitable from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on Equitable from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Equitable in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Equitable from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th.

In related news, insider Nick Lane sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.84, for a total value of $1,146,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,492,273.36. The trade was a 15.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.68, for a total value of $79,356.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $825,162.36. This represents a 8.77 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 161,698 shares of company stock worth $7,904,806 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equitable in the 3rd quarter worth about $587,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Equitable by 20.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 908,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,191,000 after acquiring an additional 153,457 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Equitable by 230.0% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 36,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 25,678 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Equitable by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,117,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,001,000 after purchasing an additional 148,180 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equitable in the 4th quarter worth approximately $295,000. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EQH opened at $54.21 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.73 and a beta of 1.39. Equitable has a 1 year low of $31.76 and a 1 year high of $54.62.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. Equitable had a positive return on equity of 76.47% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equitable will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 26th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -88.07%.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

