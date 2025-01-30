Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Price Target Cut to $68.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $69.00 to $68.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.90.

NYSE ELS opened at $65.26 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 12-month low of $59.82 and a 12-month high of $76.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.79.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.76. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 24.10%. Analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moran Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. boosted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 2,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 3,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

