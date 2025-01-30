Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) Trading Up 5% – Here’s What Happened

Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $35.10 and last traded at $35.17. 784,378 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 1,459,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Essential Utilities from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Essential Utilities Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 27.84%. The company had revenue of $435.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Essential Utilities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.3255 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.00%.

Institutional Trading of Essential Utilities

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Essential Utilities by 4.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,987 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 34,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 10,437 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities in the second quarter valued at about $1,016,000. MBB Public Markets I LLC bought a new position in Essential Utilities in the second quarter valued at about $708,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Essential Utilities by 134.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 4,340 shares in the last quarter. 74.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

