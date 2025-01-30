Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD) to Issue $0.39 Quarterly Dividend

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 29th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a dividend of 0.39 per share on Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th.

Ethan Allen Interiors has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.9% per year over the last three years. Ethan Allen Interiors has a dividend payout ratio of 62.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Ethan Allen Interiors to earn $2.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.2%.

Shares of ETD traded up $3.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $31.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,268,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,085. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 52 week low of $26.53 and a 52 week high of $35.62. The stock has a market cap of $805.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.86.

Ethan Allen Interiors ( NYSE:ETD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 9.99%. Equities analysts anticipate that Ethan Allen Interiors will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ETD. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a report on Thursday.

In other Ethan Allen Interiors news, CEO M Farooq Kathwari sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.67, for a total value of $286,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,651,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,360,116.35. The trade was a 0.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.48% of the company’s stock.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery comprising fabric-covered items, such as sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

