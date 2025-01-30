EUDA Health Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EUDA) Short Interest Update

EUDA Health Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EUDA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, a growth of 33.6% from the December 31st total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 86,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Greenridge Global raised EUDA Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd.

EUDA Health Stock Performance

About EUDA Health

EUDA stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,976. EUDA Health has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $6.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.20.

EUDA Health Holdings Limited operates as a healthcare specialty company. The company operates through two segments, Medical Services and Property Management Services. It offers a range of specialty care services to patients; and operates medical facility general practice clinic that provides holistic care for various illnesses.

